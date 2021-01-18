Alleyway Theatre to Host College Audition Prep Workshop

Work one-on-one with Alleyway Artistic Director Chris J Handley to prepare for your college auditions.

The process is individualized and specific to the needs to each student, as you rehearse monologues and/or songs, create a resume, and discuss the audition process. Just this year, our students have been accepted into theatre programs at American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), Catholic University, Hofstra University, Nazareth College, Niagara University, SUNY Fredonia, and the University of Tampa.

For high school juniors and seniors serious about auditioning for college theatre programs. Sessions will be held on Zoom!

Learn more here.