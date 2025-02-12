Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:



Today's Call Sheet:

Thursday, February 13

Redwood opens on Broadway

Saturday, February 15

Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 16

All In closes on Broadway

R+J closes on Broadway

Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Hannah Solow

by Joey Mervis

How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it? In this video, Oh, Mary! understudy extraordinaire Hannah Solow breaks down how she manages doing double understudy duty as Mary and Mary's Chaperone.

Photos: Odenkirk, Culkin, Burr, and GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Cast Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The new Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. See photos of the cast meeting the press here!

Photos: Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, and the Cast of OTHELLO Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Shakespeare's Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now in rehearsals. The cast recently met the press, and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

New SHERLOCK HOLMES Musical With Music by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Premiere This Year

by Stephi Wild

Birmingham Rep will present the World Premiere of Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas. The musical will feature original songs by the legendery musical theatre duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. . (more...)

Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster, and More Join Wolf Trap's 2025 Season in D.C.

by Stephi Wild

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025 classical season. Performers will include Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster, and more. Learn more here!. (more...)

Producers Respond to Homophobic Audience Outbursts at Dolly Parton Musical

by Sidney Paterra

Producers have responded to a recent event that took place during a performance of Here You Come Again, a Dolly Parton-inspired musical currently touring the UK, when homophobic abuse was directed at the stage.. (more...)

Sara Chase to Play Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performance in March

by Michael Major

Sara Chase has announced her departure from The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Chase – most recently seen leading the world premiere of Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center – will play her final performance as Myrtle in the hit musical in March.. (more...)

Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Adam Lambert recently appeared on The Tonight Show to perform 'I Don't Care Much' from Cabaret. In December, Lambert released his version of the song as a single, with an accompanying music video. Watch the video here! . (more...)

Video: McKenzie Kurtz Recreates Iconic EUPHORIA Scene in SCHMIGADOON Costume

by Michael Major

McKenzie Kurtz took to social media to recreate an iconic scene from the popular HBO series Euphoria, during which several of the characters ask Cassie – played by Sydney Sweeney – why she looks like she's auditioning for Oklahoma. Watch the video!. (more...

Video: Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Music Video

by Nicole Rosky

The original music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown featuring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren was just released. Watch the new video, directed by Brayden Harry, here!. (more...)

