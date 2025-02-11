Producers Respond to Homophobic Audience Outbursts at Dolly Parton Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers have responded to a recent event that took place during a performance of Here You Come Again, a Dolly Parton-inspired musical currently touring the UK, when homophobic abuse was directed at the stage.

"In light of homophobic comments and abuse directed at our company, the producers of Here You Come Again condemn this abhorrent behaviour in the strongest way," reads a statement posted on social media. “Individuals making such comments are not welcome at our show. They have been – and will be – ejected from the theatre immediately. We stand against all forms of prejudice and are extremely proud of the inclusivity and respect which Here You Come Again celebrates.”

Read the full statement below:

A statement from the producers of #HereYouComeAgain. pic.twitter.com/2EkDBf5Q0A — Here You Come Again - The Musical (@HYCAMusicalUK) February 10, 2025

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, actor Stevie Webb shared on TikTok that during a show at Manchester’s Opera House, the cast walked off after a woman reacted with outrage over the presence of a gay character. A similar incident happened days later when a man had to be removed from the audience. Webb added that incidents of this sort had happened nearly every week. Read the original story on BroadwayWorld here.

About HERE YOU COME AGAIN

Fans can enjoy all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits, brought together in a rollicking and joyful new musical comedy, fully authorized by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.