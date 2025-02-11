Video: McKenzie Kurtz Recreates Iconic EUPHORIA Scene in SCHMIGADOON Costume

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Why does McKenzie Kurtz look like she's auditioning for Oklahoma? That's because she just finished up a run as Betsy in the world premiere of Schmigadoon at the Kennedy Center! The former Wicked star took to social media to recreate an iconic scene from the popular HBO series Euphoria, during which several of the characters ask Cassie â€“ played by Sydney Sweeney â€“ why she looks like she's auditioning for Oklahoma.

The popular scene made waves on social media when it premiered in 2022, specifically Sweeney's tearful delivery of "I have never EVER been happier." In her one-woman version, Kurtz plays every character, including Zendaya's Rue, Maude Apatow's Lexi, and Barbie Ferreira's Kat.

In the scene, Caissie is accused of dressing like she is auditioning for Oklahoma, which their high school is preparing to do as their annual musical production.Â

Schmigadoon! also starred two-time Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Kennedy Centerâ€™s Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, Kevin Del Aguila (Yellow Face, Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) reprising her role from the series as Florence Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants) as Emma Tate, Javier MuÃ±oz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner (Suffs, The Cher Show) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as Danny Bailey.

The musical follows two New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town thatâ€™s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

The Schmigadoon cast also includes Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn Mcclelland as Ruth Oâ€™Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.

Watch the original Euphoria scene here: