Photos: Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, and the Cast of OTHELLO Meet the Press

Shakespeare's Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now in rehearsals. Previews will begin Monday, February 24, 2025 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The cast recently met the press, and you can check out photos below!
This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.
The cast aslo includes Tony Award® winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’, Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Ludovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood, and swing Abiola Obatolu.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Kenny Leon
Producer Brian A. Moreland
Director Kenny Leon, Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington pose with the cast including Ben Graney, Gene Gillette, Rob Heaps, Anthony Michael Lopez, William Connell, Greg Wood, Andrew Burnap, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Daniel Pearce, Molly Osborne, Ty Fanning, Director Kenny Leon, Julee Cerda, Christina Sajous, Ezra Knight, Sarah Thorn, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece and Neal Bledsoe
Anthony Michael Lopez
Sarah Thorn
Denzel Washington, Christina Sajous and Anthony Michael Lopez
Gene Gillette, William Connell, Christina Sajous, Ben Graney and Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington, Producer Brian Moreland, Director Kenny Leon and Jake Gyllenhaal
Denzel Washington and Christina Sajous
Director Kenny Leon, Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington pose with the cast including Ben Graney, Gene Gillette, Rob Heaps, Anthony Michael Lopez, William Connell, Greg Wood, Andrew Burnap, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Daniel Pearce, Molly Osborne, Ty Fanning, Director Kenny Leon, Julee Cerda, Christina Sajous, Ezra Knight, Sarah Thorn, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece and Neal Bledsoe