Sara Chase to Play Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performance in March

Chase originated the role of Myrtle Wilson in the hit Broadway musical.
Sara Chase has announced her departure from The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Chase – most recently seen leading the world premiere of Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center – will play her final performance as Myrtle in the hit musical on March 30.
Chase announced her departure on Instagram Tuesday morning, writing that it has "been a wild year and getting to play Myrtle for a year and a half it's time to pass the wig." She ended the caption by saying that she is "beyond grateful for this experience."
Last year, Chase briefly left the production after being diagnosed with tubal cancer in early 2024. After she completed several rounds of chemotherapy, she returned to the production in October.
Chase is best known as molewoman Cyndee Pokorny on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” She made her Broadway debut in 2013 in First Date.
Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.