Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster, and More Join Wolf Trap's 2025 Season in D.C.

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025 classical season, featuring Wolf Trap Opera productions and programs, world-class performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, stars of Broadway, and a captivating evening of dance, all taking place in Washington, D.C. Performers will include Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster, and more.

Wolf Trap has also announced that Renée Fleming has joined Wolf Trap Opera (WTO) as Artist Development Advisor for a three-year term. Fleming brings her bold vision and passion to Wolf Trap's world-renowned program for emerging opera talent.

“Wolf Trap Opera has long been a launching pad for some of opera's brightest stars,” said Lee Anne Myslewski, Vice President of Opera and Classical Programming. “This season we are honored to have Renée Fleming join the program and help shape the future of opera at Wolf Trap alongside a season set to highlight the exceptional talent within our summer artists in residence. ”

Recognized as one of today's most exciting American sopranos, Grammy-winner Tamara Wilson ('08), returns to Wolf Trap as the 2025 Filene Artist-in-Residence. Wilson will work closely with Wolf Trap Opera's emerging artists and will lead a public master class with WTO's Studio Artists on June 11.

Fully-Staged Productions

The humorous mistaken identity caper of Mozart's beloved The Marriage of Figaro (June 20, 22, 26 + 28; The Barns at Wolf Trap).

Poulenc's powerful Dialogues of the Carmelites, based on the true story of Carmelite nuns during the French Revolution (July 18, 20, 24 + 26; The Barns at Wolf Trap).

Bizet's highly popular Carmen, a tempestuous opera that steals the hearts of opera lovers and first-time attendees with its familiar music and storyline burning with power, attraction, and betrayal (Aug. 15; Filene Center).

Additional 2025 Summer Highlights

As Artist Development Advisor, Renée Fleming will enhance WTO's training programs with more immersive training, seamlessly blending performance opportunities with mentorship. Over the next three years, she will launch a series of initiatives that reflect her commitment to developing emerging artists. Known for its rigorous training, professional performance opportunities, and artist-centered approach, WTO remains committed to both traditional and boundary pushing repertoire for talented young singers.