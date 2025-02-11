Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET on THE TONIGHT SHOW

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Feb. 11, 2025
Adam Lambert recently appeared on The Tonight Show to perform "I Don't Care Much" from Cabaret. Watch the video here!

In December, Lambert released his version of the song as a single, with an accompanying music video. Stream the song on all platforms here.

Lambert and his co-star Auli'i Cravalho began performances in Cabaret in September as ‘Emcee' and ‘Sally Bowles' respectively. Both will play their final performance at Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson on Saturday evening, March 29.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.





