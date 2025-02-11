Video: Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season just released today the original music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown featuring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. Watch the new video, directed by Brayden Harry, here!

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an “extraordinary and jubilant” (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.