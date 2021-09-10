American Symphony Orchestra Offers Free Chamber Music at Brooklyn Bridge Park
The American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents three free concerts of chamber music on September 16, 23, and 30 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 3 Greenway Terrace, as part of the Sounds at Sunset series. All concerts are performed and curated by ASO members and take place on Thursdays at 6:00PM. Each evening offers some of NYC's finest talents performing music that ranges from Baroque to Classical, Contemporary, and Jazz as the sun sets over the New York City skyline.
Sounds at Sunset is a free series with chairs set up for your comfort. Advanced RSVP is encouraged and can be completed at this link. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. Safety protocols and guidelines for Brooklyn Bridge Park are detailed here. For more information, visit brooklynbridgepark.org.
Thursday, September 16 at 6:00PM - Reawakening Quartet
A string quartet of ASO musicians underscores the Orchestra's current journey of renewal and reawakening with pieces by all-American composers including Gabriela Lena Frank, George Walker, and Carlos Simon.
Elizabeth Nielsen, violin
Richard Rood, violin
Will Frampton, viola
Alberto Parrini, cello
William Grant Still: Danzas de Panama
Tamborito
Mejorana y Socavón
Punto
Cumbia y Congo
Daniel Bernard Roumain: String Quartet No. 4, Angelou
A Learned Conversation
Ravenous
Poem Won
Table for One
I Want to be Appreciated
Carlos Simon: Warmth From Other Suns
Rays of Light
Flight
Settle
Gabriela Lena Frank: Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout
Toyos
Tarqueada
Himno de Zaponas
Chasqui
Canto de Velorio
Coquetos
Duke Ellington (arr. Paul Chihara): Ellington Fantasy
I'm Beginning to See the Light
Take the A Train
Sophisticated Lady
Mood Indigo
George Walker: String Quartet No. 1, Lyric
Allegro
Molto adagio
Allegro con fuoco
Thursday, September 23 at 6:00PM - Italian Expressiveness and Expressionists
A string quartet of ASO musicians performs a program of Italian chamber music that spans four centuries, from Isabella Leonarda-a 17th-century Ursuline Nun-to the 20th-century expressionist and avant-garde composer, Niccolò Castiglioni. The concert finale features the soaring melodies of 19th-century Bel Canto master, Gaetano Donizetti.
Robert Zubrycki, violin
James Tsao, violin
Adria Benjamin, viola
Emily Brausa, cello
Giacinto Scelsi: String Quartet No. 3, V. Liberation, Catharsis
Giacomo Puccini: I Crisantemi
Isabella Leonarda: Twelve Sonatas, Op. 16, Sonata Terza
Alba Rosa Viëtor: Chimes at Dusk for Violin and Viola
Luigi Boccherini: Duo for Violin and Cello from La Musica Notturna Delle Strade di Madrid
Niccolò Castiglioni: Romanze
Gaetano Donizetti: String Quartet No. 17 in D Major
Thursday, September 30 at 6:00PM - Visions Trio
This eclectic trio performs a variety of music from two distinct decades in history, the 1920s and the 2020s. The program, which includes music by Erwin Schulhoff, Astor Piazzolla, Bix Beiderbecke, Lonnie Johnson, and Esperanza Spalding, among others, explores the Roaring 20s of both centuries with music spanning from Classical to Jazz, in addition to new arrangements by the ASO's own Pete Donovan.
Diva Goodfriend-Koven piccolo, flute, alto flute
Philip Payton, violin, viola
Pete Donovan, double bass, 6-string electric bass
Bix Beiderbecke (Arr. Pete Donovan): In A Mist
Lonnie Johnson (Arr. Pete Donovan): To Do This, You Got To Know How
Erwin Schulhoff: Concertino for Flute, Viola, and Contrabass
Andante con moto
Furiant
Andante
Rondino
Astor Piazzolla: "Soledad"
Pixinguinha and Benedito Lacerda: "Chorei"
Brian Raphael Nabors: 7 Dances
"Hyper-Tango!"
"Foxtrot"
"Hip-Hop Jam"
Esperanza Spalding: Little Fly