Gl'amour To Present FINAL RUN At The Hidden Jewel Box This December

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Love Show will present the final run of Gl’Amour at The Hidden Jewel Box, with performances scheduled for December 18, 19, and 20 at 8:00 p.m. The immersive production will conclude its engagement at the pop-up venue, which was established in 2024 after the company lost its previous rehearsal space and was offered the chance to transform a former Mrs. Fields Cookies shop in the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Created as a reflection of the present moment and a celebration of community, Gl’Amour transports audiences into Madame Fields’ Patisserie, an imagined cabaret that blends dance, burlesque, theater, and song. The experience follows characters navigating a night that may determine whether their artistic haven can continue in the face of mounting pressures. Audiences will enter a space inspired by Rococo art, Victorian design, 1970s nightlife, and storybook environments, with access to the venue’s location shared only after tickets are purchased.

Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 18–20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include two refreshments. The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located in the Port Authority Bus Terminal South Wing, 625 8th Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10109. The event is 21+.