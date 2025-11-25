Tori Anderson & Pat Reilly to Bring Two New One-Act Plays to The RAT NYC in Dumbo

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coming this December to Brooklyn, Tori & Pat's 2 for 1 Special! Comedy writing duo, Tori Anderson & Pat Reilly (@2Raccoons_1Trenchcoat), have written two new One-Act Plays that they are performing December 5 through the 7th at The RAT NYC in Dumbo.

The duo's previous work includes the sold out slapstick comedy, Rascals. Rascals, is a play about two raccoons in a Brooklyn dump, who accidentally cause anarchy when they kill the king of raccoons. "It's very good." says Karen Hitchens, mother of Tori Anderson. Rascals had a sold out run at The RAT NYC this time last year followed by a successful run at the Tank this past summer.

Tori & Pat's 2 for 1 Special includes the One-Act Plays, Play Date, the Playground Wedding of Johnny and Suzy and the world premiere of their newest play, How to Manifest the End of the World.

In How to Manifest the End of the World join the Children of the Split Rock as they help you prepare for the End of the World which happens to be in, roughly, 30 minutes from the start of the show... It's part presentation, part last-ditch elevator pitch before the world ends.

The characters were tried out this summer at Savage Wonder in Beacon, NY. Actor and Filmmaker, Laura Ornella said "Pat & Tori are the true definition of a "dynamic duo." Their comedy transports you, and you suddenly find you've entered their freaky little world and are speaking their language."

Play Date, the Playground Wedding of Johnny & Suzy was first performed back in April at The Rat NYC. Play Date is the story of two kids playing house on the playground while going through a nasty divorce. "It's like Albee in a sandbox, not to be confused with Edward Ablee's play Sandbox, which this is nothing like." Co-creator Pat Reilly said, in a tone letting you know how smart he is.

Jen Sandella, co-owner of the RAT NYC, had this to say about the duo, "Pat & Tori create shows that are not only comedy gold, but also tell tales with genuine heart. You won't have a better night at the theatre than the one you'll have with them."

Tickets are on sale now for all 4 performances: December 5th at 9:30pm, the 6th at 7pm and the 7th at 3pm and 7pm.

They currently have a limited time offer, buy 2 tickets for the price of 1. Do you get it? That's it. That's the special.