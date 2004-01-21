Bess Wohl's GRAND HORIZONS to be Presented at The Heights Players

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Heights Players will continue its 70th season with Bess Wohl's poignant comedy Grand Horizons, directed by Noel MacDuffie. This heartfelt production explores love, marriage, and family with wit and compassion, asking audiences to reconsider what it means to truly know the people closest to us.

Grand Horizons centers on Nancy and Bill, who have been married for fifty years. When Nancy suddenly announces she wants a divorce, her seemingly unflappable husband takes the news in stride-but their two adult sons are thrown into turmoil. As the family confronts this seismic shift, each member must grapple with their own imperfect past and discover how their love for one another might express itself in new and unexpected ways. Wohl's razor-sharp dialogue balances humor and heartbreak, creating a theatrical experience that is both deeply moving and genuinely funny.

Director Noel MacDuffie brings together a talented ensemble to navigate the complexity of family dynamics with both humor and honesty. The Heights Players' intimate space allows audiences to experience the raw emotions and quiet revelations that emerge when a family must redefine itself.

Grand Horizons stars Naomi Nissen as Nancy, Kerry Wolf as Bill, Maria Augustin as Jess, Connor Creagan as Brian, Lukas Trelease as Tommy, Jason Santel as Ben, and Dawn Marie Brekke as Carla. Understudies include Linda Vega as Nancy, Bernie Bosio as Bill, Bridget McJohn as Jess, Anthony Pruett as Brian, Jonathan Castro as Tommy, Dmitry Borisov as Ben, and Lucia Burns as Carla.

The production features a distinguished creative team including director Noel MacDuffie, assistant director Lucette Moran, stage manager Shayonna Valentin, set designer Gary VanderPutten, Costume Designer Andrea Bernardo, sound designer German Bosquez, props designers Sarah Wolf and Anna Parisi, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, and intimacy coordinator Becca Freeman.

Grand Horizons will run at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights from December 5th - 14th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm, with an additional matinee on Saturday, December 13th at 2:00pm Tickets are $25, $23 for students/seniors and be purchased here: our.show/grandhp, or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

About The Heights Players: The Heights Players, celebrating 70 years of theatrical excellence, is Brooklyn's premier community theater, dedicated to presenting compelling productions that engage and inspire audiences.