THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to brooklynONE

Hot off the heels of October’s packed Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast event, brooklynONE productions is bringing a brand-new all-ages holiday event to Industry City. On Friday, December 13, the Tom Kane Theatre will host a free live shadow cast performance and screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol — an interactive, family-friendly twist on the beloved holiday classic.

This festive event combines the original 1992 film with a live cast performing the action in real time. Audiences can expect live singing, kid-friendly callbacks, physical comedy, prop moments, and plenty of Muppet-style holiday chaos — all delivered with brooklynONE’s signature creativity and community spirit.

“Our Rocky Horror shadow cast in October always proves how much our community loves interactive events,” said Anthony Marino, Founder and Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions. “So we’re taking that energy and channeling it into a holiday show that everyone — kids, parents, longtime fans — can enjoy together. It’s joyful, it’s silly, and it’s the perfect way to kick off the season.”

On the same day — December 13 — brooklynONE will present a Merry Marketplace inside the Tom Kane Theatre from 11 AM to 7 PM, featuring local vendors, artisans, creators, and holiday shopping. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore the market, enjoy Industry City’s holiday offerings, and then stay for the evening’s screening.