The RAT NYC To Host A 10-Hour Marathon Of Performance, Community And Celebration

The Random Access Theatre (RAT) will host an all-day, telethon-inspired live performance celebration to support the venue and the independent artists who help it thrive. Open to the public, the fundraising event will take place Sunday, Dec. 14, from noon to 10 p.m. at The RAT NYC in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Attendees are welcome to stay for the entire event, but they will also have the freedom to come and go throughout the day of performances. The lineup will include eight artist groups:

12:45 p.m. - Harp Theatricals

1:45 p.m. - Drops in the Vase

2:45 p.m. - TBA

3:45 p.m. - Underground Shakespeare

4:45 p.m. - Oil and Whiskey (Musical Presentation)

5:45 p.m. - Siblings Playdate (Improv)

6:45 p.m. - 2 Raccoons in a Trenchcoat

7:45 p.m. - Last Minute Edition (Sketch and Variety)

9:15 p.m. - The Drunk Texts Presents a Sneak Peek of 2026's "A Death Most Hard"

"We are excited to host a fundraising event that's more than just a night of glad-handing and drinks, but a celebration of all the artists and neighbors who have helped The RAT NYC come into its own over the past year," said Jennifer Sandella, executive director of The RAT NYC.

The Gala-Thon will kick off with a complimentary glass of bubbly, generously sponsored by Misguided Spirits. In addition to hourly performances, attendees will enjoy pop-up surprises, donation-driven antics, special guests and a silent auction. The evening will wrap up with a celebratory closing party featuring music, dancing and drinks.

The Gala-Thon is a crucial part of building toward 2026, a year in which The RAT NYC aims to expand programming, increase subsidized space for artists with financial need and deepen its support for the diverse communities it serves. Support from Gala-Thon attendees and donors throughout the year helps ensure long-term sustainability, allowing The RAT NYC to plan boldly, grow intentionally and continue serving as a creative home for those who need it most. The theatre is grateful for support of any size and believes no donation is too small.

The RAT NYC is committed to providing affordable, equitable space for independent and underserved artists - LGBTQ+, BIPOC, emerging voices and those working outside traditional systems. In 2024, the theatre supported more than 50 artist groups, and with the help of donors, The RAT NYC has worked to double that number in 2025.

Every dollar donated during the Gala-Thon and throughout the year goes directly toward keeping The RAT NYC accessible and affordable for independent NYC artists.

To purchase tickets for the Gala-Thon or make a donation to The RAT NYC, please visit https://givebutter.com/c/kf7Ako.

About The RAT NYC

The RAT NYC believes that art thrives in community, and it is committed to fostering meaningful connections between artists, audiences and the DUMBO community. The space is more than a venue; it's a vibrant third space - a gathering place where people can come together, share ideas and be inspired. Through diverse programming, collaborative projects and a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, The RAT NYC strives to strengthen the cultural fabric of the city while supporting artists whose voices deserve to be heard.