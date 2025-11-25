RiffRaff NYC To Present Rehearsed Reading Of SNAZZY In December

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

RiffRaff NYC will present a rehearsed reading of SNAZZY, a new play by Joe Staton, on December 19 at 6:00 p.m. at The Rat NYC. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. The play draws from Staton’s family history as the son of Lauren and Paul Staton, founders of the international face-painting brand Snazaroo.

Based on Lauren Staton’s memoir A Snazzy Tale, the piece follows the family’s journey from a small kiosk at Butlins to building an internationally recognized business while navigating the personal challenges of raising a young family. The play moves through memory and reflection, examining ambition, loss, partnership, and the creativity at the core of the Statons’ work.

Staton frames SNAZZY as a tribute to his parents and to the imagination that propelled their business. The reading reflects RiffRaff NYC’s commitment to supporting immigrant creators and performers. The company emphasizes creating opportunities for actors who may face barriers in the industry and features at least 50% immigrant actors in every production as part of its mission to present stories that reflect a broad spectrum of cultural experiences.

The reading will be directed by Carolyn Dellinger, with stage directions by Abhirami Rhao. The cast will include Lydia West, Brenna Peerbolt, Ross Mason, Truman Gaudoin, Madeleine Doré, Quinn Hoy, and Ronan Spierenburg.

This workshop reading is part of the play’s ongoing development, with future plans to bring SNAZZY to audiences in the UK and at international festivals.