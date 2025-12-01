Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE To Team Up For Holiday Theatre At Industry City

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dialogue with Three Chords and brooklynONE Productions will team up to present a season of holiday theatre at Industry City. The immersive theatrical pub crawl THE MARI LWYD returns on December 11th at 7:40pm followed by a staged reading of indie holiday mainstay THE KRAMPUS on December 18th at 8pm.

In THE MARI LWYD pub crawl, which returns for its fourth year, actors lead the audience through Industry City stopping to perform at Fort Hamilton Distillery, Bitter Monk, which will offer a special Mari Lwyd-themed cocktail, and Gun Hill Brewery, before the final stop at the Frying Pan to end the crawl with a short play and drink specials.

THE MARI LWYD, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Christy Hall, is inspired by a Welsh tradition where revelers go door-to-door with a horse skull costume on Christmas Eve, challenging homeowners to a contest of rhyme. If The Revelers win, they are given a stiff drink to ward off the cold and strengthen their skills for the next house.

THE KRAMPUS, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by D3C co-founder Michael LoPorto, is a naughty musical play about families of chance, families of choice, childhood monsters and the joy of new traditions. Now in its thirteenth year, THE KRAMPUS has been performed throughout Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan and Hoboken, NJ.

In THE KRAMPUS: a circle of friends seeks to banish holiday stress as they gather at a bar to drink and commiserate. They sing songs, crack jokes and tell stories.The lighthearted banter soon takes on a more personal tone, as the group reflect on their own childhoods and memories of the Krampus story.

"We're thrilled to bring back these two holiday theatrical favorites for our audiences," says bkONE co-founder and Artistic Director Anthony Marino. "It's not Christmas at Industry City without the MARI LWYD horse skull or the spicy, silly songs of THE KRAMPUS."

THE MARI LWYD features: Jessica Bathurst, Simon Fraser, Tiffany Rexach, Christopher Stansfield and Steven Weinblatt.

THE KRAMPUS features: Jessica Bathurst, Emmanuel Elpenord, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Sadie Keljikian, Brandon Maderville, Anthony Marino, John Panepinto, and Steven Weinblatt.

Musical accompaniment by: James Bathurst, Phil Catelinet, and Michael LoPorto. Songs written by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec