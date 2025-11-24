Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Lightscape Opens To The Public For 2025

This year's experience features over a dozen new works of light art plus returning favorites
Brooklyn Botanic Garden officially opened Lightscape, its mile-long illuminated trail, on Friday, November 21. Now in its fifth year, Lightscape has dazzled hundreds of thousands of visitors with luminous installations and light-splashed landscapes highlighting the beauty of the Garden in winter. An all-new experience awaits this year with a redesigned trail, a curated soundtrack, and special dining and drinking attractions. To celebrate opening night, BBG Interim Co-Director Kathryn Glass was joined by local elected officials to “flip the switch” on the dazzling light exhibitions, turning on tens of thousands of moving lights across Cherry Esplanade.
This year's Lightscape takes inspiration from the Garden's flora and fauna to create an enchanted forest experience in the heart of Brooklyn and features over a dozen new works of light art plus returning favorites. The Garden will offer expanded 21+ nights every Thursday in December, as well as curated festive food options at Lightscape Lodge and the Lightscape Bar.
Monumental and immersive light art installations delight Lightscape visitors as they travel a one-mile path through the Garden. This year's show features 19 distinct installations with new works including:
Every year, the Lightscape trail offers a variety of food and beverage options for visitors of all ages, from sit-down dining to grab-and-go treats. Dining highlights include:
Videos