HARP Theatricals to Bring I KEEP LEAVING PARTIES EARLY To The Rat's Inaugural Gala-Thon

HARP Theatricals will bring Amelia Kennedy's poignant short play I Keep Leaving Parties Early, directed by Heather Bildman, to The Rat's inaugural Gala-Thon. The performance is December 14th at 12:45PM at The Rat, offering one last chance to experience the piece that has continued to resonate with audiences throughout 2025.

Following its sold-out performance at The Tank and its recent selection for the 50th Annual Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Festival, I Keep Leaving Parties Early returns with a fresh cast and a renewed energy. This intimate short-play explores the subtle heartbreaks and surprising awakenings that surface when we take a closer look at the way we move through the world and through the people in it.

CASS, played by Victoria Nakian, is navigating the exhilarating and uneasy beginnings of understanding her own identity. LIVIA, portrayed by Julia Brunelli, is worn down by the contradictions of modern romance, wondering whether real connection is still possible. And FAYE, brought to life once again by Melodie Wolford, looks back at the artistic spark she once carried and questions where it's gone. Together, their stories intertwine in a tender, honest meditation on the versions of ourselves we outgrow and the ones we're still becoming.

HARP Theatricals (Helping Art Reach People) is a New York City based theatre company dedicated to uplifting new voices by developing and producing original works in collaboration with playwrights, composers, and artists. Our mission is to provide a space where artists can explore and refine their work, fostering a collaborative process that supports the growth and realization of new creative visions.

Past productions include Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), Death & Taxes (Virtual), The Yellow Wallpaper (Virtual), The Sunset Plays (Dramatists Guild Foundation), Why Must We Pray Screaming? (Dramatists Guild Foundation & The Bechdel Project), Rough Poetry (The Rat), Boys Will Be Dogs (The Rat), and Kennedy's I Keep Leaving Parties Early at both The Tank and the Concord Theatricals OOB Festival.