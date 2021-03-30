VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Hosts Panel on Music Education in Schools

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro recently hosted a live panel where the need for music education in schools was discussed by area representatives in the country.

The event featured three names in concert music, including Jésus Figueiredo, conductor of the Choir of #TMRJ, Anderson Alves, titular regent and music director of the Carioca Youth Symphony Orchestra and Mario Ferraro, music teacher at the College of Application UFRJ and concert music composer and opera.

Watch the full panel below!