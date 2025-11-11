The Academy of Music Theatre to Hold Auditions for VALLEY VOICES STORY SLAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Academy of Music Theatre is producing the second show in Season 11 of the Pioneer Valley community favorite, Valley Voices Story Slam. Auditions for the January 15, 2026 storytelling event will open Sunday, November 16 and close Sunday, December 7. The event will be held Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Marigold Theater, 84 Cottage Street, Easthampton. The theme for the event is "Wrong Turn."

In order to audition, interested storytellers should call 413-482-8607. Callers will be prompted via voicemail to record their first and last name, email address, phone number, and the first line of their story. Callers will be notified by email by Friday, December 12 at 5pm about the results of their audition.

Auditions are open to any resident of New England age 18 and older, regardless of stage or storytelling experience. Stories must be related to the theme "Wrong Turn," and must be first-person, personal narratives from the auditioner's life experience. Storytellers may not use notes, props, costumes, or musical instruments in the story slam, and stories are limited to a maximum time of 5 minutes. More information about the event can be found at the Academy of Music's website.

Additional Valley Voices Story Slam auditions will be announced at a later time for the third event in March, location TBA.

For further information, please contact Melanie Slabaugh, Valley Voices Story Slam producer, at 413-584-9032 x101, or at valleyvoices@aomtheatre.com.