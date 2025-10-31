THE SOUND OF MUSIC & More Lead Boston's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for November 2025.

The Sound of Music

The Company Theatre - November 28, 2025 through December 21, 2025

Join us for the live performance of one of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Do-Re-Mi,” The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

For tickets: click here.

The Cher Show

North Shore Music Theatre - October 21, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Stars come and go .. but Cher is forever! Experience the dazzling journey of superstar Cher in THE CHER SHOW, a vibrant, high-energy celebration of Cher's life and a career that has spanned over six decades. This extravagant musical features three powerhouse performers embodying Cher at the different stages of her life and will take your breath away with hundreds of Bob Mackie’s dazzling Tony® Award-winning Broadway costumes. Cher is an Oscar®, Emmy®, and Grammy®-winning New York Times best-selling author with over a hundred million records sold.

For tickets: click here.

Tick, Tick... BOOM!

The Umbrella Arts Center - October 10, 2025 through November 23, 2025

The Umbrella Stage Company is proud to announce the presentation of TICK, TICK… BOOM!, the autobiographical rock musical by Jonathan Larson, directed by Ilyse Robbins. From Friday, October 10 through Sunday, November 23, 2025, audiences will be invited into the creative crucible of a composer on the brink of his 30th birthday, facing the crossroads of love, ambition, and artistic purpose.

For tickets: click here.

The Life and Music of George Michael

Emerson Colonial Theatre - November 01, 2025 through November 01, 2025

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael is a concert-style show that chronicles George Michael's incredible career. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael while telling his story — from the early hits from Wham! through to his illustrious solo career.

For tickets: click here.

She Loves Me

Cape Rep Theatre - November 06, 2025 through December 07, 2025

She Loves Me is a timeless tale of mistaken identity, unexpected romance, and finding love where you least expect it, with a lush score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret). She Loves Me, a little jewel box of a musical, is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. This heartwarming romantic comedy filled with humor, heart, and a touch of old-world elegance set in a 1930s perfumery, follows feuding shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who unknowingly become each other’s anonymous pen pals through a lonely hearts ad.

For tickets: click here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Emerson Colonial Theatre - November 09, 2025 through December 20, 2025

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Boston. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. “It’s one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes).

For tickets: click here.

Fun Home

Huntington Theatre - November 14, 2025 through December 14, 2025

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Fun Home is a beloved, groundbreaking, and emotionally rich story of seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, the musical traces Alison through childhood, college, and adulthood, as she unravels her complex relationship with a brilliant, volatile, and closeted father. How have the mysteries of her father’s life shaped her own understanding of love and self-acceptance? With a soaring score by Jeanine Tesori and a sharp, heartfelt book by Lisa Kron, Fun Homeis a beautiful, can’t-miss theatrical experience, directed by Logan Ellis.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - November 28, 2025 through November 30, 2025

Experience the dazzling lighting and scenery by Broadway designers! Featuring live music from The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra, this production of The Nutcracker will enchant you with its brilliant dancing and vibrant costumes.

The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky first performed in Russia in December 1892 and based on the stories of E.T.A. Hoffmann and Alexandre Dumas. The story revolves around Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and then enters a magical world where the Nutcracker and other characters come to life.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.