H+H to Present Free Emancipation Proclamation Concert with Museum of African American History

All are welcome to join the Handel and Haydn Society (H+H) and Museum of African American History Boston I Nantucket for a free performance to celebrate freedom and honor the progress for human rights on Dec 31, the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation. As First Night 2026 also marks the beginning of America’s 250th anniversary, the program will trace freedom from the Declaration of Independence to the Emancipation Proclamation through the music of both eras. Led by H+H Resident Conductor Anthony Trecek-King, members of the H+H Orchestra and Chorus will perform Revolutionary hymns, Handel choruses, and spirituals born from slavery to explore the 1776 promise of freedom and how that promise evolved by 1863. Historical context and readings will be provided by Dr. Noelle Trent, President & CEO of the Museum of African American History, Massachusetts Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, and other special guests.

In its 12th year, the Emancipation Proclamation Concert is presented in partnership with Trinity Church and First Night Boston and has become a tradition for many families as we ring in the New Year. The concert takes place on the eve of the anniversary of the Grand Jubilee Concert held in Boston on January 1, 1863 to celebrate the enactment of the Proclamation, at which H+H musicians performed.

"Music has always been an instrument for survival in times of struggle," said Dr. Anthony Trecek-King. "This program traces the quest for freedom from 1776 to 1863—from the Declaration of Independence that excluded women and enslaved people, to the Emancipation Proclamation that expanded freedom's reach."

“As we enter America’s 250th anniversary year, this concert invites us to reflect on how the nation’s earliest promises of liberty have been challenged, reimagined, and expanded by generations who believed in a more just future,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, President & CEO, the Museum of African American History I Boston & Nantucket. “The Museum of African American History is honored to stand with our partners in celebrating and uplifting the music, stories, and voices that illuminate the long arc from independence to emancipation.”



Part of First Night Boston 2026 celebrations, the Emancipation Proclamation Concert is free and open to the public and tickets are not required. The Emancipation Proclamation Concert is made possible through the generous support of Debbie & Bob First.