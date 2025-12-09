Carrie Underwood to Join 2026 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-platinum superstar and eight-time GRAMMY award winner Carrie Underwood will perform at Tanglewood on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. The concert will be Underwood’s first appearance at the famed Tanglewood Music Festival. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m.

Underwood is the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time and is the only woman to have won the Academy of Country Music Award’s Entertainer of the Year three times. A successful entrepreneur and author in addition to her impressive musical achievements, she will make her Tanglewood debut following her second season as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol, the show that helped make her a household name when she won in 2005.

Underwood’s performance is part of Tanglewood’s annual Popular Artist series, which this summer also brings “Weird Al” Yankovic (July 21) and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to the Koussevitzky Music Shed (July 28). Additional performers in the series may be announced throughout the winter and spring.

A full schedule of the 2026 Tanglewood summer season, including concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center fellows, will be announced in late January 2026 and tickets will be available in early March.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She is the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time, including eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 95 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and has won over 100 major awards, including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards.

She has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, as she founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. She became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021, where her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses through April 2025, the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist.

Her concert special, “Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION,” is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She has starred in the show open for primetime television’s #1 program, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, for 13 consecutive seasons, and will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show “American Idol,” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.