Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SOPRANOS' Frank Santorelli to Headline Comedy Night at Slater's This Month

The show will feature Frank Santorelli plus special guests Chris Zito and Mitch Stinson for a night of laughs.

Jan. 05, 2023  
THE SOPRANOS' Frank Santorelli to Headline Comedy Night at Slater's This Month

Comedy will return to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, January 20th. The show will feature Frank Santorelli plus special guests Chris Zito and Mitch Stinson for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Frank Santorelli

Nationally known in more countries than Slovakia, Frank Santorelli has been a headliner at some of the world's most famous comedy clubs, with venues such as Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, and Caroline's on Broadway. His appearances on the big screen (he needs one) include, Johnny Slade's Greatest Hits, Crooked Lines, No Reservations, and Meet the Parents. But did you know that Frank Santorelli has appeared on over 21 television shows, besides, The Sopranos where he plays the lovable character of "Georgie, the Bartender." Frank has also done commercials for some of our favorite products, Olive Garden, Coors Beer, and McDonald's. Frank is also an expert in making young children laugh. He does it in a unique and simple way. Through balancing things on his nose to making funny noises, to simple and funny magic tricks, Frank is sure to make your young child's (preschool thru grade 1) birthday an extra special treat.

Chris Zito

has spent the last thirty years sharing his obsession with his family with comedy fans and radio listeners all over the country. Starting out as half of the comedy team Zito and Bean right out of acting school, Chris Zito moved quickly to develop his own take on life as a (very!) young father. He grew to love radio and landed on the JR in the Morning Show on WZOU in Boston in 1991.Years in Boston and then Detroit, as well as countless comedy clubs all over the United States, eventually brought Chris Zito to hosting his own highly rated show on WXLO in Worcester, then 103.3 WODS in Boston until the spring of this year.

Mitch Stinson

is a former aircraft-carrier aviator for the United States Navy who, as a pilot, made over 200 carrier landings during his 10-year military career. Mitch has risen through the comedy ranks in the Northeast US by virtue of his original material that offers unique insight into the transition from hot-shot Navy pilot to everyday civilian life...resonating with comedy crowds everywhere.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show on December 2nd, Three Funny Ladies on December 16th, Breakfast with Santa on December 18th, New Year's Eve with The Flock on December 31st, and Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration on January 7th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's on Friday, January 20th, 2023, are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.




The Dance Complex Continues 30th Anniversary Season With Variety Of Dance & Movement P Photo
The Dance Complex Continues 30th Anniversary Season With Variety Of Dance & Movement Performances
The Dance Complex continues its 30th Anniversary season with a diverse schedule of performances that range from a solo dance/theatre work exploring the history of 20th-century fem/butch lesbian bars and a contemporary dance company with roots in Haitian culture to urban street dance and flamenco. 
Boston Gay Mens Chorus To Perform At Gov.-Elect Healeys Inaugural Celebration Photo
Boston Gay Men's Chorus To Perform At Gov.-Elect Healey's Inaugural Celebration
The Boston Gay Men's Chorus will perform at the Inaugural Celebration of Gov.-Elect Maura Healey at T.D. Garden on January 5, 2023.
Special Offer: Kelli OHara at Jean McDonough Arts Center Photo
Special Offer: Kelli O'Hara at Jean McDonough Arts Center
Special Offer: Save 20% on tickets for Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara live in Worcester, MA
The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This Week Photo
The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This Week
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Sarah DeLappe’s wildly popular play The Wolves January 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX.

More Hot Stories For You


Boston Gay Men's Chorus To Perform At Gov.-Elect Healey's Inaugural CelebrationBoston Gay Men's Chorus To Perform At Gov.-Elect Healey's Inaugural Celebration
January 4, 2023

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus will perform at the Inaugural Celebration of Gov.-Elect Maura Healey at T.D. Garden on January 5, 2023.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This WeekThe Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE WOLVES This Week
January 3, 2023

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Sarah DeLappe’s wildly popular play The Wolves January 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX.
Ring In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP BostonRing In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP Boston
December 27, 2022

Blue Man Group Boston will be celebrating the last day of 2022 with special performances and festive elements for all ages to ring in the new year, Blue Man-style.
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for HELLO, DOLLY! in JanuaryCotuit Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for HELLO, DOLLY! in January
December 22, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts will hold auditions for Hello, Dolly! being presented as their 2023 Summer Musical Theater Extravaganza!
August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Announced Actors' Shakespeare ProjectAugust Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Announced Actors' Shakespeare Project
December 21, 2022

On February 8th, 2023, Actors' Shakespeare Project returns to Hibernian Hall with one of the most celebrated plays of August Wilson's Century Cycle: Seven Guitars. 
share