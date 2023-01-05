THE SOPRANOS' Frank Santorelli to Headline Comedy Night at Slater's This Month

Comedy will return to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, January 20th. The show will feature Frank Santorelli plus special guests Chris Zito and Mitch Stinson for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Frank Santorelli

Nationally known in more countries than Slovakia, Frank Santorelli has been a headliner at some of the world's most famous comedy clubs, with venues such as Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, and Caroline's on Broadway. His appearances on the big screen (he needs one) include, Johnny Slade's Greatest Hits, Crooked Lines, No Reservations, and Meet the Parents. But did you know that Frank Santorelli has appeared on over 21 television shows, besides, The Sopranos where he plays the lovable character of "Georgie, the Bartender." Frank has also done commercials for some of our favorite products, Olive Garden, Coors Beer, and McDonald's. Frank is also an expert in making young children laugh. He does it in a unique and simple way. Through balancing things on his nose to making funny noises, to simple and funny magic tricks, Frank is sure to make your young child's (preschool thru grade 1) birthday an extra special treat.

Chris Zito

has spent the last thirty years sharing his obsession with his family with comedy fans and radio listeners all over the country. Starting out as half of the comedy team Zito and Bean right out of acting school, Chris Zito moved quickly to develop his own take on life as a (very!) young father. He grew to love radio and landed on the JR in the Morning Show on WZOU in Boston in 1991.Years in Boston and then Detroit, as well as countless comedy clubs all over the United States, eventually brought Chris Zito to hosting his own highly rated show on WXLO in Worcester, then 103.3 WODS in Boston until the spring of this year.

Mitch Stinson

is a former aircraft-carrier aviator for the United States Navy who, as a pilot, made over 200 carrier landings during his 10-year military career. Mitch has risen through the comedy ranks in the Northeast US by virtue of his original material that offers unique insight into the transition from hot-shot Navy pilot to everyday civilian life...resonating with comedy crowds everywhere.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's on Friday, January 20th, 2023, are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.