Spire Center Announces Shows With Halley Neal and Matt Schofield

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced two new shows with award-winning folk singer-songwriter Halley Neal on October 9 and Multi-award-winning guitar virtuoso Matt Schofield on November 14. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 9 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Based in Boston by way of Nashville, Halley Neal blends lyrical, heartfelt songwriting with soaring vocals and vibrant, bluegrass-inspired instrumentation. Often performing alongside her trio of upright bass and fiddle, her live shows are intimate, uplifting experiences that highlight her honest lyrics and effortlessly expressive voice. She has graced the stages of major festivals including the Kerrville Folk Festival, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Among her career highlights, Halley has opened for and shared the stage in a duet performance with Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles. Following the success of her critically acclaimed 2022 album Beautiful and Blue, Halley is set to release her next full-length record, Letter for a Friend, in fall 2025. Written as a collection of personal letters to the people who have shaped, influenced, and inspired her, the album was recorded in Nashville and reflects her most intimate and narrative-driven work to date.

British born and now US-based, Matt Schofield continues to push the frontiers and reshape the boundaries of the British Blues tradition. Singer, songwriter, producer and band leader, after more than 30 years of performing, and 20 years into his solo career, Schofield's impact as one of the most influential and distinctive guitarists of his generation is unquestionable. Along with a storied career that has taken him and his band to nearly 30 countries worldwide comes awards, industry and critical acclaim – three time “British Blues Guitarist of the Year,” “British Blues Album of the Year,” and the first guitarist inducted into the “British Blues Awards Hall of Fame.” Matt's newest record Many Moons Vol. 1 reunites him with his original and much loved organ trio line-up, their first album together in over a decade.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Monica Rizzio on August 7, Eric Johanson on August 8, Roomful of Blues on August 9, and Sunday Serenades: Charlie & The Tropicales on August 10, The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra on August 13 and 14, and Monster Mike Welch on August 15.

Tickets for Halley Neal on October 9 and Matt Schofield on November 14 go on sale Saturday, August 9 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.