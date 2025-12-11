DEMOCRACY IN KIND To Headline Calling All Crows Benefit

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chadwick Stokes will present Democracy In Kind, an acoustic program featuring material from DISPATCH, State Radio, his solo catalog, and the rock opera 1972, AT Sanders Theatre at Harvard University.

The concert will anchor the annual Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend, with Stokes joined by special guests for an evening that will combine music and conversation reflecting on contemporary social issues. The event supports Calling All Crows, the nonprofit founded by Stokes and Sybil Gallagher to advance feminist movements through community engagement and music-driven activism.

Stokes noted the organization’s continued commitment to engaging audiences in conversations around political and social challenges. Gallagher emphasized that the program will explore themes connected to reproductive justice, safety within the music industry, and women’s rights. A community service component will accompany the benefit, with details to be announced by Calling All Crows.

Founded in 2008, Calling All Crows mobilizes artists and music fans through campaigns, programs, and partnerships designed to build accessible pathways to activism. Its recent initiatives include #HereForTheMusic, focused on safety across live performance settings, and Voice Your Choice, which provides abortion access resources at concerts and festivals. The organization has collaborated with artists, venues, and festivals across the country, including boygenius, Courtney Barnett, DISPATCH, Bonnaroo, and House of Blues.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Democracy In Kind will be available beginning December 12, 2025. The performance will take place AT Sanders Theatre, located at 45 Quincy Street in Cambridge, MA.