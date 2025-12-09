THE GIN GAME to be Presented at the Endicott College Manninen Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pulitzer Prize winning play The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn will be performed for one weekend only, Friday, January 9th through Sunday, January 11th at the Endicott College Manninen Center for the Arts in Beverly, Mass. Set against the backdrop of a dusty, run-down, nursing home, the story unfolds over game after game of gin. As the games intensify, the characters come to grips with what is left of their lives, reveal secrets, regrets, and hopes - an sometimes those revelations become weapons.The two-person cast features a husband and wife team, Pamela Battin-Sacks and Steve Sacks. The two met in 1972 while working on a Greater Boston production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry. "Steve played the title role," said Pamela.

"They needed another actress for one of the roles, and a mutual friend in the production reached out to me."Over the years, theatre has been a mainstay in their lives. They have worked together and separately on a wide range of theatre event. In 2019, they were both among the cast of Punctuate4's Salem witch trial play "Saltonstall's Trial' which was honored as "Best Ensemble" by BroadwayWord.

"As senior citizens the subject matter is completely relevant. We are drawn to naturalistic dramas that are character driven and that explore important life issues," remarked Pamela. "We also love an acting challenge that gets us out of our comfort zones."

There will be four performances including two at 7:30 PM on Jan. 9 and 10 and two matinees on Jan. 10 and 11 at 2 PM. There's plenty of free parking and the Center for the Arts is fully handicapped accessible. Tickets prices start as $20. There is a senior discount and group rate available.