Academy Of Music Theatre Launches Second Annual STITCH ‘N FLIX Series

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Academy of Music Theatre will launch its 2nd Annual Stitch ‘n Flix Series this January, inviting audiences to bring their knitting, crocheting, embroidery, or other small craft projects into the theater for an afternoon of films and making. Each screening in the series will begin at 2 p.m.

This winter’s Stitch ‘n Flix lineup includes Moonstruck on January 11, Groundhog Day on January 25, Sense and Sensibility on February 8, and Bridget Jones’ Diary on February 22.

Unlike a traditional darkened screening, Stitch ‘n Flix will feature gently dimmed lighting to allow crafters to work comfortably throughout the films. The series is designed for patrons who want to connect with a crafting community in a relaxed, social setting while enjoying classic titles on the big screen.

The Academy introduced Stitch ‘n Flix last year, and audience response helped shape the 2026 edition. Attendees in the first season voted on this year’s selections, and this winter’s audiences will again have an opportunity to help select future films in the series.

By combining hands-on creative activity with well-loved movies, Stitch ‘n Flix reflects a growing interest in experiential programming that extends beyond traditional entertainment formats and fosters connection among audiences.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Academy’s Stitch ‘n Flix series are on sale now and are priced at $10 per screening ($14.95 after fees). Beginning January 2, patrons can save 15% off the ticket price by purchasing tickets to three or more Stitch ‘n Flix titles by Sunday, January 25; the discount will be applied automatically when all events are added to the cart.

Tickets may be purchased online at aomtheatre.com, in person, or by phone from Tuesday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For accessibility questions, contact the box office at boxoffice@aomtheatre.com or (413) 584-9032 x105.