SpeakEasy Stage Announces Spring 2021 Line-Up

SpeakEasy Stage Company's 30th Anniversary Season continues this spring with the New England premieres of three exciting new productions: the genderqueer comedy THE PINK UNICORN; the scorching satire TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER; and the inspirational tales of THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE.

Each of these Spring 2021 shows will be fully produced and professionally filmed with the goal of offering a viewing experience as close to live theatre as possible.

"We wish we could all be together to experience these great plays," said Paul Daigneault, the company's founder and artistic director, "but know our audience will enjoy watching these smart, thought-provoking, and entertaining productions."

"We expect to return to live theatre in the Fall of 2021," added Daigneault. "In the meantime, we look forward to discussing the important themes of these plays through virtual panel discussions and meetings of our popular Play Discussion Club. More details on these events will come soon, as well as news of a second term of SpeakEasy University, which offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how a show is brought from page to stage."

Subscriptions for the three-play series, which go on sale next week, will be just $75, offering both significant savings and the opportunity to watch from the comfort of your own home. All streamed productions will be closed-captioned.

The shows and schedule for SpeakEasy's Spring 2021 Season are as follows:

THE PINK UNICORN

by Elise Forier Edie / March 5-11, 2021

Directed by M. Bevin O'Gara, Starring Stacy Fischer

Trisha Lee considers herself open-minded and accepting, at least, compared to other mothers in her conservative hometown of Sparkton, Texas. But when her teenager Jo comes out as genderqueer, Trisha's comfortable life comes under attack by her church, the local high school, and even her own family. Hilarious and heartfelt, The Pink Unicorn traces one conservative woman's journey from tolerance to acceptance to solidarity.

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER

by James Ijames / April 16-22, 2021

Presented in Partnership with Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Directed by Pascale Florestal / Cast TBA

In this wildly irreverent and whip-smart satire, award-winning playwright James Ijames dissects a sordid slice of American history with the goal of reimagining the future. When Sally, a young Black college student, is faced with unwanted advances from her college's white Dean of Students, she sets out, amidst a swirl of marching bands, beauty pageants, and bubbly tour guides, to dismantle the legacies that bind us.

THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILENCE

June 4-10, 2021

Playwrights/Directors/Cast TBA

We Bostonians have always been known for our bold and determined nature, but this past year has presented challenges that have tested even the toughest among us. To celebrate the distinct, enduring spirit of this great city, SpeakEasy is commissioning a special edition of the company's new works initiative, The Boston Project. Five Boston playwrights will be commissioned to each write a brand-new, site-specific, ten-minute play that explores and celebrates the resilience that guides us through each day.