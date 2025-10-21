Shakespeare & Company Launches Intensive for Mid-Career Theatre Professionals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced dates for its 2026 January Month-long Intensive, running December 27, 2025–January 18, 2026, at the company’s Berkshire campus in Lenox, Massachusetts. The intensive offers rigorous and holistic actor training for mid-career professionals seeking to deepen their craft.

Throughout the four-week program, participants will engage in voice, movement, dance, text analysis, sonnet and scene work, clown, and stage fight, as well as Master classes with Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer. Sessions also include exploration of the actor-audience relationship and discussions on the role of theatre in contemporary society.

Senior Workshop Director Susan Dibble, a faculty member since the program’s inception, emphasized the workshop’s enduring relevance:

“The January Intensive is a rigorous and rejuvenating program designed to activate a deep and powerful connection to the human experience, and to Shakespeare’s language, in particular. The breadth and depth of this experience is readily applicable to both contemporary and classical material.”

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Arrival day is Friday, December 27, and departure day is Monday, January 19.

For more information or to apply, email training@shakespeare.org.