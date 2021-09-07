Seven Artists Set To Celebrate Release Of New Music At Club Passim In September And October

New music has arrived at Club Passim in Cambridge as seven artists including Alisa Amador, Chuck McDermott and Naomi Westwater celebrate the release of new albums, EPs and singles at the club over the next two months.

For many, COVID quarantine was a chance to work on new music and we are now seeing the results of all of that time social distancing. Other release shows include Ira Klein, Rachel Baiman, Old Tom & the Lookouts, and Nobody's Girl. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now at Passim.org.

Naomi Westwater kicks things off with the release of her new EP "Feelings" live at Club Passim on Tuesday, September 7. The six song EP was produced with the help of an Iguana Grant from Passim. Westwater is a multimedia artist from Massachusetts. Their work combines music and music production with creative writing, visual art, intuition, and spirituality.

Ira Klein continues the new music celebration on Sunday, September 19 with the release of his new album "Invisible Treasure". Klein is a guitarist, banjoist and composer, currently based in Cambridge, MA. Inspired by his love of blues, old-time and gospel, Klein creates contemporary roots music.

Alisa Amador celebrates a new EP with two nights of live music September 22nd and 23rd. Amador will be performing songs from "Narratives" which will be released on the 17th. Her music is a synthesis of the many styles she's voraciously absorbed: rock, jazz, funk and alternative folk, all wrapped in the spirit of the Latin music she grew up with.

Chuck McDermott rounds out the September releases as he plays songs from his new EP, "38 Degrees and Raining" on September 30th. Over the last 40 years, Chuck McDermott has left his musical mark on audiences on both coasts of the United States. His current songs show his empathetic eye for his fellow man and a sober - sometimes irreverent, sometimes sardonic - take on the world that dances around him.

Old Tom & the Lookouts will debut their new single, "Hey Edna," live at the club on Sunday, October 3rd. Old Tom & the Lookouts is a Boston-based Indie-Folk band, creating hopeful, evocative music about mental health. The lyrically driven project is shared through the lens of writer and singer, Alex Calabrese. With the combined efforts of Alex, and bandmate and violinist, Cecilia Vacanti, the two provide a minimalist tone, accompanied by lush string arrangements, witty and brooding lyrics, soulful melodies, and striking harmonies.

On October 6th, Rachel Baiman will be live in the club to support her new album "Cycles." Originally from Chicago, Americana songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Baiman moved to Nashville at eighteen, and has spent the last decade working as a musician in a wide variety of roles. Fiddle music was her first love, and she is known in the bluegrass and old time world for her work with progressive acoustic duo 10 String Symphony with fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer. Her first solo album, "Shame," was produced by Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse, and established her role as part of a new generation of political songwriters.

The Texas trio, Nobody's Girl rounds out the two months of new music with a show on October 7th. BettySoo, Grace Pettis, and Rebecca Loebe just released their self-titled debut album. Friends now for a decade, they first met at the legendary Kerrville Folk Festival, each winners of the annual "New Folk" award. Luscious harmony singers, effortless instrumentalists, seasoned touring artists - they recognized what each can accomplish individually could be made all the stronger by collaboration.

Passim is committed to providing a safe environment for all to work, listen, and enjoy live music. The club requires all staff, performers, and patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine when they work, attend performances, classes, and workshops at Passim. Patrons will be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card each time they enter the club. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance, and their ticket purchase will be refunded. Passim recommends that all non-performers wear masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking.





Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now at Passim.org or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.