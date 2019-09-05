SHEN YUN Returns To The Hanover Theatre In 2020

Experience the wonders of ancient Chinese culture with the world's premier classical Chinese dance and music company when Shen Yun returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts for three shows May 2 and 3, 2020. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 am.

Shen Yun invites audiences to travel back to the magical world of ancient China and experience a lost culture through the breathtaking art of classical Chinese dance. The production pushes the boundaries of the performing arts to make this possible, with a unique blend of colorful costuming, high-tech backdrops, classically trained dancers and live orchestra.

Through the universal language of music and dance, Shen Yun weaves a wondrous tapestry of heavenly realms, ancient legends and modern heroic tales. Its stunning beauty and tremendous energy leave audiences uplifted and inspired. Standing ovations at the world's top venues, royalty attending in Europe, sold out shows throughout North America and packed houses across Asia have made Shen Yun an international phenomenon.

Tickets to Shen Yun start at $85. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





