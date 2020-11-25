Reagle Music Theatre and Eternal Artists NYC Present Virtual SANTA'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston and Eternal Artists of New York City are teaming up to present SANTA'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, an interactive virtual holiday celebration streaming via Zoom. Families with children from "one to 92" will enjoy performances by Broadway artists culminating in personal visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Streams can be viewed December 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per screen. Participation is limited to 30 screens per session. All proceeds from these four performances benefit Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. Information and tickets are available at EternalArtistsNYC.com.

"It's heartbreaking that we can't celebrate the holidays with our families and friends in our traditional ways this year," says Robert Eagle, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Reagle Music Theatre. "Our ChristmasTime spectacular has become a holiday centerpiece for our audiences for more than 30 years. We just couldn't let the season go by without some form of celebration. So, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Broadway and regional performers of Eternal Artists NYC to bring viewers a virtual extravaganza."

Reagle alum Joey Cullinane is a founding member of Eternal Artists. He has designed Santa's Holiday Extravaganza to be a multi-cultural kaleidoscope of song, dance, and interactive performance art including a musical ASL lesson and even a no-bake cooking demonstration. Performers Justin Long (Seminar), Shoshana Bean (Wicked), Leanne Cope (An American in Paris), Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet), Nati Rabinowitz (FBI), Cristina Lucas, Erica Lustig, members of the Boston Ballet, and a six-member band will present It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Noche de Christmas Through Your Eyes, R-U-D-O-L-P-H, The Nutcracker, Kristen's Kreations, Ma'oz Tzur, Jingle Bell Rock, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, and a Grand Finale that is a medley of cherished favorites.

Viewers are encouraged to reserve screens early. Tickets are limited to 120.

Patrons are also reminded that Reagle Music Theatre participates in the Amazon Smile charitable giving program. Shoppers may either designate Reagle Music Theatre as its charity of choice or donate directly online at ReagleMusicTheatre.com/Support.

For more information, please visit ReagleMusicTheatre.com.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You