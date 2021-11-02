North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to Live Performances With Fall Concert This Month

North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will return to live performances this month with its Fall Concert. The concert is set for Sunday November 14th at 3pm at Swampscott High School.

Programme:

Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), Prelude to the ballet "Namouna"

Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), The Firebird (Orchestral Suite, 1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67

"Namouna" is performed in memory of violinist Marcia Jones, who was a member of the NSPO violin section for more than 50 years. Marcia was also a talented, passionate dancer and choreographer.

Adult Ticket - $30

Senior/Student Ticket - $25

Children (under 13) - Free

Tickets purchased 14 days (or less) prior to the concert will be held at the door.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://nspo.org/concerts.php.