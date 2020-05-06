Shutdown Streaming
Newton Theatre Company Presents THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Zoom Performance

May. 6, 2020  
Newton Theatre Company presents its next virtual Radio Hour: War of the Worlds based on the novel by H.G. Wells.

Date: May 14
Time: 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

When a typical news program is interrupted by an alien invasion, broadcasters must provide live updates about the extraterrestrial threat in this 1939 sci-fi thriller.

Be sure to log on a little early to make the themed cocktail with the company's resident bartender!

The event is free. More information can be found at newtontheatrecompany.com.

To register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F4JeM4jEREKt_Ho7wWzwRg



