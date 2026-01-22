DEATH BECOMES HER, OPERATION MINCEMEAT And More Set for 2026/2027 Broadway In Boston Season

Engagements take place at the Citizens Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre,
Broadway In Boston has announced the 2026/2027 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre.
The eight-show Season Subscription will include OPERATION MINCEMEAT, THE NOTEBOOK, DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE WHO’S TOMMY, Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.
Additional show options will be available to add to any Season Subscription and include WICKED, MAMMA MIA!, and THE BOOK OF MORMON. Season Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston. Public on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.
“We are thrilled to present audiences a new, dynamic season comprised of seven direct from Broadway hits alongside four Boston favorites set to return,” said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway In Boston. “Totaling 28 weeks of programming, we are so proud of the upcoming season and thankful to our subscribers, sponsors, and Broadway fans throughout New England for their longtime support, making each season better and better.”
Check out full listings here:
Emerson Colonial Theatre
October 13 – 25, 2026
Emerson Colonial Theatre
December 8 – 20, 2026
Citizens Opera House
January 12 – 24, 2027
Citizens Opera House
February 2 – 14, 2027
Citizens Opera House
March 23 – April 4, 2027
Emerson Colonial Theatre
May 4 – 16, 2027
Citizens Opera House
June 1 – 13, 2027
Citizens Opera House
July 21 – August 8, 2027
Citizens Opera House
September 23 – November 15, 2026
Citizens Opera House
April 13 – 25, 2027
Citizens Opera House
June 22 – 27, 2027
New subscriptions are now on sale. Current Broadway In Boston subscribers will be contacted directly regarding their subscriptions. For more information on Broadway In Boston programming, show details, upcoming performances, and subscriptions, visit BroadwayInBoston.com/subscriptions or call 866-523-7469 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
Information on group sales is available at BroadwayInBoston.com/groups, by email at Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com, or by phone at 617-482-8616. Public on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.
