DEATH BECOMES HER, OPERATION MINCEMEAT And More Set for 2026/2027 Broadway In Boston Season

Broadway In Boston has announced the 2026/2027 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

The eight-show Season Subscription will include OPERATION MINCEMEAT, THE NOTEBOOK, DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE WHO’S TOMMY, Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Additional show options will be available to add to any Season Subscription and include WICKED, MAMMA MIA!, and THE BOOK OF MORMON. Season Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston. Public on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

“We are thrilled to present audiences a new, dynamic season comprised of seven direct from Broadway hits alongside four Boston favorites set to return,” said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway In Boston. “Totaling 28 weeks of programming, we are so proud of the upcoming season and thankful to our subscribers, sponsors, and Broadway fans throughout New England for their longtime support, making each season better and better.”

Check out full listings here:

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Emerson Colonial Theatre

October 13 – 25, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK

Emerson Colonial Theatre

December 8 – 20, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER

Citizens Opera House

January 12 – 24, 2027

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Citizens Opera House

February 2 – 14, 2027

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Citizens Opera House

March 23 – April 4, 2027

THE WHO’S TOMMY

Emerson Colonial Theatre

May 4 – 16, 2027

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN

Citizens Opera House

June 1 – 13, 2027

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Citizens Opera House

July 21 – August 8, 2027

ADDITIONAL SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

WICKED

Citizens Opera House

September 23 – November 15, 2026

MAMMA MIA!

Citizens Opera House

April 13 – 25, 2027

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Citizens Opera House

June 22 – 27, 2027

New subscriptions are now on sale. Current Broadway In Boston subscribers will be contacted directly regarding their subscriptions. For more information on Broadway In Boston programming, show details, upcoming performances, and subscriptions, visit BroadwayInBoston.com/subscriptions or call 866-523-7469 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

Information on group sales is available at BroadwayInBoston.com/groups, by email at Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com, or by phone at 617-482-8616. Public on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.