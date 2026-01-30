Peter H. Reynolds To Return To Boch Center For World Read Aloud Day Program

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds will return to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to lead a live, on-stage reading in celebration of World Read Aloud Day. The event marks the fourth annual World Read Aloud Day program presented at the Boch Center.

The program will feature an interactive reading of Reynolds’ picture book Say Something! beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will be attended in person by more than 1,300 students from Boston and Chelsea Public Schools and will also be viewed virtually by students from across the United States, Puerto Rico, and multiple countries worldwide.

World Read Aloud Day is an international initiative that highlights reading aloud as a means of building community, sharing stories, and supporting literacy as a fundamental human right. The annual observance brings together readers, writers, and educators from around the world to promote access to stories and the joy of shared reading experiences.

Following the reading, the Boch Center Education team will lead a workshop for participating students, both in person and online. Activities will be connected to Say Something!, a book that centers on themes of personal empowerment, speaking up, and using one’s voice to inspire positive change. The book was published in 2019 and has been widely used in educational settings.

The virtual audience for the 2026 program includes students from 14 countries, as well as participants from 44 U.S. states. Previous editions of the event have been streamed by schools in countries including Australia, Germany, India, Canada, Israel, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, and South Africa.

Peter H. Reynolds is a Boston-based author and illustrator whose works include The Dot, Ish, The Word Collector, Happy Dreamer, Say Something!, and Be You. His books are frequently used in classrooms and libraries and focus on creativity, empathy, and self-expression.

Reynolds co-founded the media and education company FableVision with his identical twin brother Paul Reynolds. Together, they have developed educational media, storybooks, and technology projects in partnership with organizations including PBS Kids and national arts and science institutions. The brothers also founded the nonprofit Reynolds Center for Teaching, Learning & Creativity, which supports creative learning practices for educators and students.

The World Read Aloud Day program is presented by the Boch Center, which operates the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres in Boston’s Theater District and produces a range of performing arts, education, and community engagement programs throughout the year.