Emerson College Students Perform With Sutton Foster At Emerson Colonial Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twenty-eight musical theatre majors from Emerson College performed alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster during her one-night appearance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. The students joined Foster as part of her performance program, sharing the stage at the historic venue.

During the evening, Foster performed selections from her Broadway career, including “I Know It’s Today” from Shrek the Musical, which featured Emerson students in the number.

Among the performers was first-year Emerson College student Arianna Arocho of Brewster, New York. Emerson alumna Melissa Thunberg’s 10-year-old daughter, Livia Quist, also appeared in the performance.

Emerson College’s musical theatre program focuses on professional training and experiential performance opportunities. The collaboration reflects the institution’s emphasis on connecting students with working artists across theatre, music, and media disciplines.

Emerson College is based in Boston’s Theatre District and offers undergraduate and graduate programs centered on the arts and communication. The college also maintains campuses and programs in Los Angeles, the Netherlands, and other global locations, serving a network of more than 58,000 alumni working across creative industries.