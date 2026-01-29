Laura Bell Bundy to Perform at Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Some Broadway stories are too good to stay behind the curtain. Join in at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 22 for Songs & Stories with Laura Bell Bundy. This special afternoon blends live music with candid storytelling from one of Broadway's most celebrated performers.

From originating the iconic roles of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Amber von Tussle in Hairspray to soaring as Glinda in Wicked and recently starring in Romy & Michele: The Musical, Laura Bell Bundy shares the moments that shaped her career. The conversation will be led by Johnny Cagno, owner/designer at Emerald City Theatrical, with musical accompaniment by seasoned musician Lisa Yves.

Expect unforgettable songs, behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive surprises, including rare pieces from Laura's Broadway journey you won't see anywhere else.