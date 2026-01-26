Spire Center for Performing Arts to Host Four New Concerts This Spring

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plymouth's Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new spring shows: The Steel Wheels on May 1, Sam Robbins and Grace Morrison on May 7, A Band of Brothers on May 9, and Delta Generators on May 22. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 6:00 a.m..

Celebrating more than 20 years on the road, The Steel Wheels bring their distinctive Americana folk sound to The Spire on Friday, May 1. Over two decades, the band has evolved from a harmony-driven acoustic ensemble into a dynamic folk-rock outfit, while retaining the roots that first defined them. Their latest release,The Steel Wheels, captures the band in full stride, moving seamlessly between these two identities.

The Spire Lobby Series moves to the Main Stage on May 7 with singer-songwriters Sam Robbins and Grace Morrison. This series, which showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting, is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Sam Robbins is often described as an "old soul singer songwriter." A Nashville based musician whose music evokes classic 70's singer songwriters like James Taylor and Neil Young, Sam adds a modern, upbeat edge to the storyteller troubadour persona.

If nerditude had a formal name, it would be Grace Morrison. Born and raised on Cape Cod, she's a little bit of everything—pianist, accordion player, Renaissance Faire performer, cranberry grower, reader of historical nonfiction, coffee devotee (she sells her own coffee blend), and an unapologetic expert on all things New England. And somehow, all these quirks weave seamlessly into the fabric of her music, making her one of the most unique and endearing songwriters around.

A Band of Brothers arrives on May 9 with a powerful take on the Allman Brothers legacy. Founded by Boston guitarists Ryan Taylor and Johnny Trama, the group goes beyond tribute, drawing on the spirit of the Allman Brothers to create a fresh and electrifying live experience. The ensemble features musicians from bands including North Mississippi Allstars, Pink Talking Fish, Neighbor, Dub Apocalypse, Peter Wolf's Midnight Travelers, Dickey Betts' Great Southern, Slightly Stoopid, Sonya Rae Taylor, Band of Killers, and more.

Boston-based Delta Generators take the Spire stage on May 22. Since forming in 2008, the band has built a strong following with a sound rooted in blues while incorporating elements of R&B, Americana, roots, and rock. Their accolades include winning the Boston Blues Society Challenge, placing in the top 10 at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and nominations from the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards. Their debut album, Devil in the Rhythm, won the Vox Populi category at the Independent Music Awards, and Worcester Magazine named them Best Blues Band.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents The Steel Wheels Friday May 1 at 8pm (doors 7pm); Sam Robbins and Grace Morrison, Thursday May 7at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); A Band of Brothers Saturday May 9 at 8pm (doors 7pm); and Delta Generators Friday, May 22 at 8pm (doors 7pm). Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 6:00AM at spirecenter.org.