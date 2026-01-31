Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chelsea's Apollinaire Theatre will present Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, directed by David R. Gammons, February 20 through March 22.

A View from the Bridge explores the complex reality of the immigrant experience and the pursuit of the American Dream. In an Italian enclave where loyalty is everything, forbidden desire wracks a family and their tight-knit community.

"I feel deeply honored to have the opportunity to shepherd this creative process and bring this powerful American document to life," Gammons said. "I can only do so in active conversation and artistic collaboration with a richly diverse and wildly talented team of actors, designers, and technicians. It is my hope that this astonishing play, and our freshly-conceived production, will offer this community incentive for reflection, understanding, and action."

Performances are February 20 through March 22, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. The show runs an estimated two hours, and performances will be followed by a reception with the cast.

The cast features Jorge Rubio (Eddie), Sehnaz Dirik (Beatrice), Naomi Kim (Catherine), Andres Molano Sotomayor (Rodolfo), Rohan Misra (Marco), Dev Luthra (Alfieri), Andre Meservey (Mike), David J. Kim (Louis), Miguel Dominguez (Immigration Officer), and Gabriel Pagan (Immigration Officer).

The creative team includes Gammons as director, Kaleb Perez as stage manager, Miguel Dominguez and Gabriel Pagan as ASM. Scenic and sound design is by Joseph Lark-Riley, costume design is by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design is by Kevin Fulton, and fights and intimacy are coordinated by Allison Choat.