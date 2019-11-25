Nelson Freire Withdraws from Planned Performances with Boston Symphony Orchestra Due to Shoulder Injury

Following a recent injury to his shoulder, pianist Nelson Freire has been regretfully forced to withdraw from his planned performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra on January 2-4, 2020. Mr. Freire had been scheduled to perform Beethoven's Fifth Piano Concerto (Emperor) with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall, under the baton of former BSO assistant conductor Marcelo Lehninger. Replacing Mr. Freire in the Beethoven concerto will be Spanish pianist Javier Perianes who last performed with the BSO in March 2016. There are no other changes to the program.



Thursday, January 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, January 3, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4, 8 p.m.

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5





