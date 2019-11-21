Marblehead School of Ballet to Hold Community Appreciation Week Activities and Winter Coat Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates Community Appreciation Week from Monday, December 2 to Sunday, December 8. During this week, the public is invited to come and try a dance class, watch a class, and more. Parents and guardians, who are considering dance training and opportunities for children and teenagers, are welcome to visit the school. Bring a gently used winter coat to the school's collection drive that will be given to a person in need.

"For 48 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been a part of the community. We thank the community for supporting us all these years. Throughout Community Appreciation Week, we welcome newcomers to the Marblehead School of Ballet's family. During the holiday season, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate by donating a winter coat to our collection drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.

From December 2 to December 8 exclusively, the MSB provides these special offers to the public. Guests may come and watch a class at the studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. A new student may attend any class for only five dollars. Students currently enrolled in the school may bring a friend to class for the special rate of five dollars only during this week. Interested dancers or parents may arrange a complimentary consultation with Ms. Shiff to discuss their dance plans, interests, customized teaching and also learn more about the school's history, classes, and opportunities.

New students or guests must pre-register before attending a class. Call the school's office at 781-631-6262 to register or for more information. For a class schedule, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/.

The MSB ends Community Appreciation Week with a viewing of the Royal Ballet's Concerto/Enigma Variations on December 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Warwick Cinemas, located at 123 Pleasant Street in Marblehead. The mixed program features Petipa's Raymonda Act III in the Russian classical ballet style, Ashton's Enigma Variations with a British flair, and MacMillan's Concerto fusing classical and contemporary techniques. Tickets may be purchased at the cinema.

Winter Coat Drive

During Community Appreciation Week, the MSB will hold a winter coat drive to help people in need in the area. Donations of gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains, are welcome. Anton's Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids Partners Distribution Network to a range of organizations, including Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, DCF, and Catholic Charities.

Bring your winter coats to the dance studio from Monday, December 2 to Saturday, December 7 during these days and hours: Monday, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.; Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Friday, 4:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Celebrating its 48th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.





