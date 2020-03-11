Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Issues Response Regarding Coronavirus

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center has issued a response regarding Coronavirus:

"We prioritize the health and safety of our community. Like many businesses and cultural institutions across the globe, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center remains open while also monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely. The CDC and health officials advise that "for the majority of people, the immediate risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low" and, at the moment, they do not recommend cancellation of performances. Providing safe and clean environments for our patrons is always a top priority - even more so today. Cleaning happens between each show, with our cleaning crew trained in practices that will help to protect against viral transmission, including frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces.

Comprehensive COVID-19 guidance is in place for our staff and volunteers, and hand sanitizer stations and sanitizing wipes are available to our patrons. However, we ask that, if you have a fever or flu-like symptoms, you will please stay home and care for yourself.

In light of current conditions, until further notice, exchange credit will be extended to anyone who feels ill or prefers to stay home and contacts the Box Office in advance. (Exchange credit may be used for any future programming, subject to availability.)

Patrons who demonstrate severe coughing or other flu-like symptoms may be asked to leave and will be offered a full refund. If any performance is cancelled by the Mahaiwe, tickets will be eligible for refund. We recognize the serious of this outbreak and will continue monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, and will respond based on the advice of governments, public health authorities, and medical professionals. While performing arts - our shared passion - may temporarily be challenged, at the Mahaiwe, we believe in its enduring power to connect us and move us closer to each other. We continue to plan and prepare for exciting offerings in our welcoming and historic theater.





