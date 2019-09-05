MRT and Luna Theater Present DON'T THINK I'VE FORGOTTEN

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) and The Luna Theater will present a free screening of the critically acclaimed music documentary Don't Think I've Forgotten: Cambodia's Lost Rock and Roll at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at The Luna at Mill No. 5, 250 Jackson Street, in downtown Lowell. The film is an introduction to the world of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, which plays at MRT from October 16 to November 10.

Admission is free, but please RSVP at www.mrt.org.

Don't Think I've Forgotten: Cambodia's Lost Rock and Roll is a 2015 documentary about the wildly popular Cambodian rock music of the 60s and 70s - an ebullient blend of Khmer and American pop with psychedelic and surf rock - before the genocide laid claim to the music, as well as many of the musicians. Through the eyes, words, and songs of its popular stars (Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Serey Sothea, Pen Ran, many others), the film combines interviews of surviving Cambodian musicians with never-before-seen archival material and rare songs.





