MOSSO Presents The Champlain Trio Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present the second of a three-concert chamber music series with the Champlain Trio on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00PM. This is the second year of MOSSO's partnership with the Westfield Athenaeum. Guy McLain, Executive Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6PM, which is free to ticket holders.

The Vermont-based Champlain Trio, comprised of violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl (Principal Cellist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra), and pianist Hiromi Fukuda, will perform a program called Brilliant Colors, featuring pieces by Boulanger, Beethoven, and Ravel. The Champlain Trio formed during the early stages of the pandemic and has enjoyed an active performance schedule for over three years. In 2020, the trio created a documentary film project entitled Empty Stages, with the goal of highlighting the many amazing concert venues across Vermont, as well as how COVID-19 impacted the arts. The documentary aired on Vermont PBS in June of 2021. In 2022, the trio was awarded a Vermont Arts Council Grant to record the Piano Trio in C Major by Croatian composer Dora Pejačević. This iis now out on all major streaming platforms. For more information about the Champlain Trio, please visit: https://www.champlaintrio.com/

The chamber music series continues on Thursday, April 20, with MOSSO and SSO horn player Robert Hoyle's quintet, the Connecticut-based Harmonia V. The quintet will celebrate April in Paris with an all-French program, featuring pieces by Barthe, Fauré, Ravel, Poulenc, Debussy, Pierné, and Lefebvre. For information on Harmonia V: http://www.harmoniav.com/




