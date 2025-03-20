LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR to Open in May at The Barnstable Comedy Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barnstable Comedy Club will present LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, a comedy by Neil Simon. Directed by Alex Lucchesi, the show opens on Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 PM and continues through May 18 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinee performances at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $25/ $23 for seniors 65+ and students and may be purchased online.

The able cast includes Kevin M. Little as MAX PRINCE, Ian Rubinstein as IRA, Tyler Murphy as LUCAS, Ricky Bourgeois as VAL, Charles McDougal as BRIAN, Emma Miles as CAROL, Madeline Little as HELEN, Noah Jung as KENNY and Brian Dudley as MILT. Sue Boberg is the stage manager.

Six writers. One room. Infinite comedy! Writing a weekly TV show for a famous comic in the 1950's is anything but easy. Inspired by Neil Simon's experience as a staff writer on Sid Caesar's Your Show Of Shows, this comedy will have you rolling in the aisles as the harried writing staff frantically scrambles to top each other while competing for the attention of star madman Max Prince.

