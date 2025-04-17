HEAVENLY EXCESS: LUXE ICONS FROM LATE IMPERIAL RUSSIA To Be On Display at The Icon Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Icon Museum and Study Center will present Heavenly Excess: Luxe Icons from Late Imperial Russia, an exploration of the alluring world of religious objects and icons adorned with decorative covers.

The exhibition highlights the masterful use of materials such as enamel, silver, gold, pearls, and semi-precious stones, combined with intricate filigree and engraving. Led by the Museum’s Curator, Justin Willson, the exhibition showcases works by renowned silversmiths of the period. Heavenly Excess: Luxe Icons from Late Imperial Russia opens on May 15, 2025, and runs through January 11, 2026.

Icon covers, known as revetments or oklads, are part of a centuries-old tradition of honoring icons with “donations” of adornments intended to reflect the Holy Light. Oklads and other types of coverings served multiple purposes: they protected the sacred image beneath, both literally and symbolically, and they helped define the boundaries between the physical world and the spiritual realm. Typically, these richly designed covers are crafted from silver and embellished with precious materials.

These works of exceptional splendor were fashioned on a relatively wide scale. The techniques and materials evoked an earlier style, which appealed to wealthy audiences at the turn of the century, when art historians, archaeologists, and elites romanticized a mythical past where craftsmanship was passed down through generations.

Heavenly Excess: Luxe Icons from Late Imperial Russia provides an intimate and captivating glimpse into the range of styles and materials used to enhance religious images and showcases the exceptional artistry of late imperial Russia. The exhibition will feature twenty-three works of skilled craftsmanship from three different collections: the Russian History Museum in Jordanville, New York, the Bob Jones University Museum & Gallery in Greenville, South Carolina, and the Eparchy of Passaic in Woodland Park, New Jersey. Visitors can look forward to finely painted icons adorned with silver-enameled revetments, alongside exquisite liturgical objects created for the Russian Orthodox Church. Master jewelers whose works are featured in the show include: Zverev, the Grachev Brothers, Ovchinnikov, Khlebnikov, and Mishukova.

Comments