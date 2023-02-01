Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUN HOME Comes To The Firehouse Center For The Arts This February

Performances run February 10-19, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

FUN HOME Comes To The Firehouse Center For The Arts This February

The Firehouse Center for the Arts, the premier intimate performance on the North Shore, continues a strong theatrical season with their upcoming production of Fun Home. This production is the second in their 2022-23 and continues the tradition of presenting smaller, more thought-provoking productions in this February slot.

Based on Alison Bechdel's graphic novel of the same name, Fun Home, tells the story of Bechdel's discovery of her own sexuality, her relationship with her closeted gay father, and her attempts to unlock the mysteries surrounding his life. The musical adaptation, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, tells the story in a series of non-linear vignettes connected by narration provided by the adult Alison character.

"Fun Home is an important story to tell and we're proud to present it here at the Firehouse." says John Moynihan, Firehouse Center for the Arts Executive Director.

Maddie Roth, the director of Fun Home adds, "The story of Fun Home is an important one for me. The first time I read it, I saw myself in 19-year-old Alison discovering who she is. Stories like this are so important to be told because not only is it a queer story, it's a lesbian, queer story, and those aren't told as often as they should be. I love seeing myself reflected in the art I do."

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2015, winning 5 including Best Musical and Best Book, Fun Home took nearly five years from conception to finding its home on Broadway. Throughout its development phase, Fun Home was critically acclaimed getting nominated for 9 Lucille Lortel Awards, 2 Obie Awards, and 8 Drama Desk Awards - among others. While not involved in the development process, Alison Bechdel says the musical version does an even better job than her book does of bringing out the "emotional heart" of the story.

Fun Home ran on Broadway from April 19, 2015 through September 10, 2016 - playing 583 performances - before touring nationally and internationally.




A.R.T. Launches Take Five Program Offering $5 Tickets to THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and EVITA Photo
A.R.T. Launches 'Take Five' Program Offering $5 Tickets to THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and EVITA
American Repertory Theater has launched the Take Five program, which designates blocks of tickets priced at just $5 for A.R.T.’s upcoming productions of The Wife of Willesden, adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer’s The Wife of Bath, and its revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera Evita.
Clarence Coo Receives 2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award From Williamstown Theatre Photo
Clarence Coo Receives 2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award From Williamstown Theatre Festival
Williamstown Theatre Festival has named Clarence Coo as the recipient of the 2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award for his play Chapters of a Floating Life.
Mentalist Jon Stetson To Perform At Samuel Slaters Restaurant in February Photo
Mentalist Jon Stetson To Perform At Samuel Slater's Restaurant in February
America’s Master Mentalist, Jon Stetson is bringing his show to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, February 25th. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. 
COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February Photo
COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February
Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience with legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete and award-winning magician John Duke Logan will be on stage at City Winery Boston on Wednesday February 8 at 7pm (Doors open at 5pm). 

More Hot Stories For You


Boston Ballet Presents DON QUIXOTE Next MonthBoston Ballet Presents DON QUIXOTE Next Month
February 1, 2023

Boston Ballet and Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen presents Rudolf Nureyev's Don Quixote. The beloved ballet brings the sparkling wit of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel to life with Nureyev's virtuosic choreography set to a spirited score by Ludwig Minkus performed by the Boston Ballet Orchestra. Don Quixote runs March 16–26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.
Firehouse Center Announces Teen Intensive Vacation ProgramFirehouse Center Announces Teen Intensive Vacation Program
February 1, 2023

This February, the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport will launch its first ever Teen Intensive Vacation Program. The program will run 9am to 4pm during the Massachusetts school vacation week and will culminate in final performances of Disney's High School Musical. The Firehouse is a fun, professional, all inclusive regional theatre where teens will have the opportunity to explore the arts in a hands-on way.
FUN HOME Comes To The Firehouse Center For The Arts This FebruaryFUN HOME Comes To The Firehouse Center For The Arts This February
February 1, 2023

The Firehouse Center for the Arts, the premier intimate performance on the North Shore, continues a strong theatrical season with their upcoming production of Fun Home. This production is the second in their 2022-23 and continues the tradition of presenting smaller, more thought-provoking productions in this February slot.
Liars & Believers Kicks Off 2023 With Run At The Foundry In Cambridge's Kendall SquareLiars & Believers Kicks Off 2023 With Run At The Foundry In Cambridge's Kendall Square
January 31, 2023

Liars & Believers, the Cambridge-based theatre company, will perform their inspiring production of 'A Story Beyond' at The Foundry in Kendall Square during the February school vacation week, Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2023. Liars & Believers (LaB) will be the first professional company to perform at the Foundry, which opened in Fall 2022, after a years-long process of saving the historic building.
A.R.T. Launches 'Take Five' Program Offering $5 Tickets to THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and EVITAA.R.T. Launches 'Take Five' Program Offering $5 Tickets to THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and EVITA
January 31, 2023

American Repertory Theater has launched the Take Five program, which designates blocks of tickets priced at just $5 for A.R.T.’s upcoming productions of The Wife of Willesden, adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer’s The Wife of Bath, and its revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera Evita.
share